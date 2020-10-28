Burlington couple to give $3 million to Elon for scholarships

ELON — A Burlington couple has committed $3 million to Elon University for new scholarships.

The donation, announced this week, will come from Vicky and Sam Hunt and will push Elon's fundraising campaign closer to its $250 million goal.

Vicky Hunt has been an Elon trustees since 1997 and has been active in charitable work around the region. She has served on several boards, including those of the N.C. Zoo, the N.C. Film Commission and Alamance County Community College.

Sam Hunt is the retired chairman and CEO of a pair of Burlington companies, Atlas Lighting Products and Hunt Electric Supply Co. He also served four terms in the state House, two years as secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation and six years as president and chairman of the N.C. Railroad.

Elon said the Hunts have contributed to several major university projects over the past 30 years and are members of the steering committee of the university's current fundraising campaign. Their $3 million estate gift will create an endowment for student scholarships, the top priority of Elon's campaign.

Elon said the Hunts' gift puts its campaign fundraising total at $200 million, or 80 percent of its goal. The university has said it hopes to reach its $250 million target by mid-2022.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

