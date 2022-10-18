Candidates wide apart on race, LGBTQ stance in Guilford at-large school board contest

GREENSBORO — The two candidates for Guilford County’s at-large school board seat have about a mile between them in how they talk about race, sexual orientation and working with other board members if elected.

“My first question is: How are they going to work with me?” replied Republican Demetria Carter during a candidate forum on Tuesday hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad. “Because I come to the board with a definite viewpoint about what’s going on and why it’s going on and also about what’s needed to be changed.

“I’m willing to to work with anyone, but I’m not going to be anybody’s fool, and I’m not going to be anybody’s patsy because they think an idea is good, when I think the idea does not advance students and their learning.”

Democrat Alan Sherouse, a Baptist pastor, took the same question.

“Any elected official is a servant for all people, not simply those who voted for her or him,” he answered. “I certainly have a commitment and an ability to work widely across political lines, to accomplish a sense of common good, to hold hands with people to the left of me and the right of me, to move forward toward the justice and the equity that we certainly all want for all children. I happen to think that what I want for our public schools is very close to what historic Republicans want for their public schools. Not extremist Republicans, but historic Republicans.”

Carter worked as an attorney, manager and in other capacities for the federal government for about about 40 years, before retiring in 2019.

“I know how to hire, and I know how to fire,” she said.

The forum between Sherouse and Carter was one of two the League of Women Voters held Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church. The other featured Republican Alan Branson and Democrat Kay Cashion, who are vying for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Unlike other seats that are districted, the school board and county commissioners each have one “at-large” role that is chosen by all voters in the county.

Carter and Sherouse are both newcomers in seeking a place on the school board. They are trying to fill the seat currently held by Winston McGregor, who chose not to run for reelection. McGregor is also the board’s vice chairwoman, a role that the board members elect from within their own ranks.

Sherouse and Carter had differing takes on every question they were asked, but the divergent worldviews they expressed especially stood out when it came to how they talked about race and sexuality.

Both candidates were asked what they planned to do to reduce the academic performance achievement gap between Black and brown students and white students.

Sherouse called addressing the academic achievement gap his, “primary concern.” He praised the district’s progress on narrowing racial gaps when it comes to graduation, and said he wanted to learn from things Guilford County educators have done, such as trying to practice restorative justice in discipline.

Racism, he said, exists without racists.

“It’s a system, a system that was built and was functioning as it was built to function and it results in inequitable outcomes to this day,” he said.

Carter said that she has experienced racism, “up close and personal” being born during the segregation era, living as a child before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and not attending an integrated school until high school.

“You want to know what it’s like being forced to end segregation, you come to me,” she said. “I can tell you it’s nothing like it is today. I have lived in this country since that time. Don’t talk to me about racism because you don’t have a clue.”

Sherouse brought up the experiences of LGBTQ students in relation to multiple different questions, such as when discussing school safety or diversity. He said schools should be safe places for LGBTQ students and for students from all different types of families, and he said teachers should feel free to share their sexual orientation, like being able to display pictures of their partner in the classroom.

“I’m appalled at the LGBTQ agenda in our schools,” Carter said. “I don’t want to know what a teacher’s sexuality is. And neither should your children.”

****

After a short break during Tuesday’s event, Branson and Cashion, the candidates for the at-large commissioner seat, took the stage.

Cashion, a commissioner for the past 18 years, is the incumbent.

Branson, her opponent, has eight prior years of experience on the board, serving from 2012 to 2020.

Both referred to each other as friends in their opening statements.

The first question they took was about how the county government could work with local governments in the county and other groups to solve homelessness.

Cashion said the county is participating in a taskforce on homelessness with representatives from governments and groups, treating it as an issue for the whole county, rather than something for each city or town to figure out alone.

“We know that out in the unincorporated areas they are not necessarily experiencing homelessness now, but they may be as housing dries up for for the lower or limited income residents here,” she said.

Branson said affordable housing is a loaded topic, and its something counties and municipalities are going to have to keep addressing.

“We see a lot of folks in tents on the side of the roads nowadays. We see a lot of folks under the bridge. Some of these folks suffer from mental health, which Kay and I have worked diligently on to create the new mental health facility in Guilford County. We have worked many hours across the board, Republican and Democrat, to bring an opportunity for the these individuals to get their lives back together and off the streets, and back in a regular-paying job.”

Later in the forum, the candidates took a questions about property taxes. Although the property tax rate stayed flat, the tax revenue the county received increased after a recent reevaluation of properties.

“Folks, you need to pay attention because your taxes are on the rise,” Branson said. “You need to have some business folks with a pretty sharp pencil to keep an eye on the whole crowd, both the commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education, because they will not watch your dollars.”

Cashion said that if voters had agreed to pass a referendum approving a quarter-cent sales tax, that would have given the county another option for revenue. However, she said, with voters in May rejecting the sales tax but supporting a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum, she feels that residents want the county to take care of the schools with the means available, such as using property tax dollars to fund the debt for school improvements.