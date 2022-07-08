Certification of Guilford school bond referendum still stalled as Branson gets more time to consider appeal

GREENSBORO — Former County Commissioner Alan Branson is getting more time than he expected to consider whether to take his Guilford school bond referendum election protest to Superior Court and to raise money for the effort.

In the meantime, the certification of the results of the 2022 school bond referendum is still on pause, and so are some next steps for the county and schools to get going on early stages for their planned projects.

In May, voters approved $1.7 billion in school construction bonds that county leaders said would pave the way for a massive overhaul of buildings that would improve learning conditions for students.

Election officials have not yet certified those results because of a pending election protest from Branson, who also is a current candidate for an at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Branson argues that public funds were illegally used by the county to campaign for the bond and wants the referendum put before voters a second time.

County and school leaders have defended their efforts as appropriate voter education.

Branson first took his post-election protest before the Guilford County Board of Elections. That board, voting 3-2 along party lines, decided there was no probable cause to hold a hearing based on Branson’s protest. On June 30, the state elections board heard Branson's appeal of that decision.

In another 3-2 party-line vote, Democrats supported dismissal and Republicans voted against dismissing. The Democrats on the state board who later spoke about the vote said their choice to dismiss stemmed from finding it improbable that the bond issue would have failed without the alleged illegal activities by the county governments.

Voters approved the bonds by a margin of about 16,000 votes, with around 61% of votes cast for the bonds and about 39% against.

Branson had expected to receive a letter on June 30 from the state elections board officially sharing its decision, which would then kick off a 10-day period in which he could file an appeal. Instead, Branson said, he believes his lawyers received the letter a week later, on Thursday, so that 10-day appeal window has now started.

Branson said he and his lawyers are pulling together paperwork and proceeding as if they will file. He said he still needs more money to do so, but is feeling hopeful about raising it, based on the many people he said he knows with questions and concerns about how the school bond referendum was promoted.

He said he is also calling for legislation to be passed that would require bond referendums to be placed on general election ballots, where many more voters participate, as opposed to primary ballots, as happened this year. He said trying to raise attention and support for that cause is now a major motivating factor for continuing his efforts with the appeal.