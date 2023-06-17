GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is set to continue its pandemic-era practice of requiring 22 units to graduate, consistent across high schools, based on policy changes passed by the school board on Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, Guilford County Schools had different graduation requirements for students at high schools on a block schedule, versus students on a year-long class schedule.

District policy stated students needed 28 units to graduate at schools on a block schedule and 22 units at schools with a year-long class schedule.

That reflected the fact that students on a block schedule have the opportunity to take more courses than students on a year-long schedule, according to superintendent Whitney Oakley. However, when schools went remote due to COVID-19 in 2020, the district switched to requiring 22 units for all, without actually updating a relevant board policy to reflect that change.

On time graduation rates for Guilford County Schools hovered just below 90% from 2015 until 2021, when they rose to 91.4%. And in 2022, the district’s graduation hit an all-time high of 91.8%, slightly topping the past year’s record.

When those results came out, both Oakley and former superintendent Sharon Contreras pointed to above-and-beyond efforts from teachers and principals to help students impacted by the pandemic as likely the biggest factor pushing up the graduation rates.

Another likely major factor, they said, is that the state extended the deadline for students to count as graduating within four years from July 15 to Aug. 6. That gave more students enough time to finish incomplete work or to do a credit-recovery course. Opportunities such as “fifth quarter” and learning hub initiatives gave students additional support to get up their grades.

The policy changes approved by the school board on Tuesday strike the language about the number of credits required, and instead just affirm that students will complete all course units required by the state and outlined in regulations from the superintendent. The state of North Carolina requires 22 units to graduate.

Oakley said Tuesday it makes sense, even with remote learning over, to keep block and year-long class schedule requirements the same.

“It’s consistent; it’s less confusing,” she said. “We have kids who change high schools — one will go from a block to a traditional and back.”