Charter schools seek N.C. help to offer daily in-person classes to all students

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republican lawmakers had said that they didn't include charter schools in school reopening bills because families can leave them at any time. But not including charters in the new law bound them to DHHS guidelines that say middle schools and high schools can only use Plan B, which requires 6 feet of social distancing due to the threat of COVID-19.

The Plan B "moderate distancing" requirement resulted in secondary schools using a hybrid of in-person and online classes instead of daily in-person instruction.

Some school districts have already used the new state law to move middle schools and high schools to Plan A. The Wake County school board will vote Monday on moving secondary schools to Plan A in April.

Charter schools want Plan A option

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, said this week that charter schools have asked the state Department of Public Instruction "for some sort of fix." But Truitt said they didn't have the authority to allow charter schools to use Plan A in grades 6-12.

"We have been working with the charter school community to try to figure out a resolution to that issue since many of them wish to go back in Plan A," Allison Schafer, general counsel to the State Board of Education, said at Monday's board meeting.