Child care facility erroneously included in state's report on COVID-19 clusters

GREENSBORO — Public health officials erroneously included a Greensboro child care facility in its Feb. 1 report, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

"The Early Childhood Center was reported in error and was thus removed from the report," NCDHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington said in an email. Data for the report is provided by the Guilford County health department, which said in an email last week that the "volume of cases investigated in Guilford County is very high and our contact tracers work to report data consistently and accurately.” The county department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on the error.

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.

The latest report issued Tuesday shows that health officials have declared over clusters at Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School. No other changes from the previous week's report were noted.

Ongoing clusters in Tuesday's report include cases at Reedy Fork Early Learning Academy, Shining Light Academy and Western Guilford Middle School. However, because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state’s report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared.

