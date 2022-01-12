Cities' bus systems should get upgrades, Guilford superintendent says

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras thanked families for their patience amid ongoing school transportation issues and also hit back at some of the criticism she has received for her handling of the crisis during remarks at Tuesday night's Guilford County Board of Education meeting.
Guilford County Schools had already been struggling with a shortage of bus drivers. But a wave of COVID-19 infections depleted those ranks even further, forcing the district this week to temporarily suspend some routes and disrupt the routines of 2,780 Greensboro and High Point high school students.
Typically, about 39,000 students in the district take the bus to school.
Administrators hoped that cutting some of the routes to high schools in Greensboro and High Point, where public transportation is available, would allow the district to be better positioned to transport other students and to avoid delaying school, which is what happened last Friday after 76 drivers were out sick.
The change still wasn't enough to entirely avoid transportation issues for some students.
"While a number of double and triple routes were eliminated, we are still facing delays at the elementary and middle school levels," district spokesman Janson Silvers said in an email on Tuesday. He added that the school system is operating with 169 fewer drivers than necessary.
Silvers said that based on information from Greensboro and High Point transit officials, 154 students rode city buses on Monday. Also, Guilford County Schools gave 400 rides to major housing complexes on shuttle buses driven by other district staff.
Meanwhile, high schools that use semester-based "block" scheduling are holding finals and end-of-course testing this week, lessening the total number of students that need to be at school. At Smith High School, for example, Principal Melvin Marshall said only about 50 to 100 students were supposed to be at school on Monday, because only students taking tests were required to be there.
The decision to halt bus service spurred plenty of questions, concerns and debate online, including from the group Take Back Our Schools-GCS, which is frequently critical of Contreras.
"Our children are not safe on city buses and, as usual, safety gets ruled out over spending the dollars needed to do what is best for our children," the group posted on its Facebook page.
Contreras said Tuesday that cuts were focused on where city buses were available, and that the district is paying for the cost of the transportation.
Contreras also said she had been disturbed by some of the criticisms she has heard about those who take the city buses.
"For those people who say there are such bad people on public transportation, I caution us to remember those are our neighbors, our parents who are getting to work, who may not have the money for a car," she said. "And, yes, I’m sure there are people who are not of high character on a bus. They are also in the malls, at football games, they’re in churches — they are everywhere.
"But to say that they are horrible people ... is unfair because they are overwhelmingly poor, overwhelmingly of color."
Four students who rode city buses on Monday and spoke with the News & Record said they made it to school without incident. Still, some of them still had lingering worries about future rides.
On Tuesday, Contreras suggested supporting the improvement of public transit rather than stigmatizing those who use it.
"If there aren’t enough stops, then it is time for us to push on our municipalities to expand the transportation system so that it is more robust," she said. "There are people in our community who have been telling us for a long time that the transportation system is inadequate and that they need more stops, and we have turned a deaf ear because it wasn’t an issue for us.
"But now it’s an issue for everybody."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.