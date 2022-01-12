Cities' bus systems should get upgrades, Guilford superintendent says

"For those people who say there are such bad people on public transportation, I caution us to remember those are our neighbors, our parents who are getting to work, who may not have the money for a car," she said. "And, yes, I’m sure there are people who are not of high character on a bus. They are also in the malls, at football games, they’re in churches — they are everywhere.

"But to say that they are horrible people ... is unfair because they are overwhelmingly poor, overwhelmingly of color."

Four students who rode city buses on Monday and spoke with the News & Record said they made it to school without incident. Still, some of them still had lingering worries about future rides.

On Tuesday, Contreras suggested supporting the improvement of public transit rather than stigmatizing those who use it.

"If there aren’t enough stops, then it is time for us to push on our municipalities to expand the transportation system so that it is more robust," she said. "There are people in our community who have been telling us for a long time that the transportation system is inadequate and that they need more stops, and we have turned a deaf ear because it wasn’t an issue for us.

"But now it’s an issue for everybody."

