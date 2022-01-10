City bus, shuttle bus, carpool and more: Guilford County families deal with school bus service cuts

Instead, she said, her family was able to piece together a series of rides for this week with other school friends. She’s grateful that was possible for them.

“It is a good reminder that community is important and we can help each other,” she said.

Melvin Marshall, principal of Smith High School, showed up to Greensboro’s bus depot Monday morning with his travel coffee mug.

He said the district had asked schools to each send a representative to the depot so students could see a familiar face to welcome or reassure them.

“This is going to be a new experience for some,” he said.

Among the four students interviewed by the News & Record who rode the city buses Monday morning, all had different levels of comfort and experience with riding municipal buses. None of them preferred it to the regular school bus.

“Strangers get on, and you don’t know what their intentions are,” Brown said of the city bus.