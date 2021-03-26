Class of 2021 at Elon University will graduate in person

ELON — Elon University will hold commencement exercises for the class of 2021 over two days in May.

The university said Friday it will have multiple in-person ceremonies for undergraduates May 21.

Elon didn't immediately announce how many ceremonies it will hold that day or where they will be, though the university said it's leaning toward the Schar Center, its on-campus convocation center.

The university said it will make those scheduling and venue decisions by April 16.

Graduates of master's programs in business, higher education and interactive media will get their degrees at one of three ceremonies May 18 in Alumni Gym.

Elon said graduating students will be allowed to bring no more than two guests. All commencement attendees will be required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Elon plans to livestream all of its commencement ceremonies.

Elon also announced Friday that it will recognize the class of 2020 on Sept. 4-5, which is Labor Day weekend. Elon canceled commencement last May and held a virtual degree-conferral ceremony instead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.