Class of 2021 will graduate in person at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T students scheduled to graduate in May will get an in-person commencement.
The university announced late Wednesday that it will hold graduation exercises on May 9 — Mother's Day — at Truist Stadium, the on-campus football facility formally known as Aggie Stadium and BB&T Stadium.
Many commencement details will be announced later, including the time of the ceremony and the number of guests each graduate can bring.
A&T had begun planning a month ago for a virtual graduation celebration, something it did last May and December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A&T traditionally holds commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum, and the university wasn't sure if it would have enough space given the state's limits on indoor crowds.
"After reviewing new guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper and the evolving climate around the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina A&T leadership has decided to revise our initial decision regarding commencement," Provost Beryl McEwen wrote to graduating students Wednesday.
That guidance included the relaxation of some limits on gatherings and the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility announced last week. College and university faculty and staff who are working in person can now get a vaccine. All college and university employees as well as students living in campus dorms are expected to become vaccine-eligible March 24.
Several other universities around North Carolina have announced plans for in-person commencement exercises in May. But like A&T, those schools aren't following their usual scripts.
UNC-Chapel Hill will hold commencement ceremonies on three consecutive days in May. Duke University is limiting commencement to undergraduates, who won't be allowed to bring guests. Davidson College plans to have two graduation ceremonies on May 11. And East Carolina University said it intends to hold multiple graduation ceremonies on May 7.
These four institutions traditionally stage graduation exercises outside, either in their football stadium or on a prominent space on campus. UNC-CH and East Carolina said they won't have in-person departmental ceremonies, which are usually held in smaller inside venues.
UNCG, which also holds one of its graduation ceremonies in the Greensboro Coliseum, will go with virtual commencements in May. However, there will be an in-person component during commencement week, when graduates will be given a chance to walk across stage and have their names read aloud during an on-campus event.
A&T's decision prompted some social media celebration. Here's a sample:
OH MY GOD, I'M GONNA GET TO WALK ACROSS THE STAGE 😭😭😭 #NCAT— syncloverton (@RCKLSS_Princess) March 10, 2021
WE GOT OUR IN-PERSON GRADUATION 👩🏽🎓 🎉 #NCAT— 👑Binderella♍️ (@T_Jeff_) March 10, 2021
And just like that God did it! HE is no respecter of persons or pandemics! #NCAT Graduation is back on!! pic.twitter.com/SK5fumXTNt— Chinasa90 (@DeyCallMeChiChi) March 10, 2021
Yayyy I can actually walk the stage!! It’s lit! #ncat— Ashley ♥️ (@lehuleii__) March 10, 2021
