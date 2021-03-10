Class of 2021 will graduate in person at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T students scheduled to graduate in May will get an in-person commencement.

The university announced late Wednesday that it will hold graduation exercises on May 9 — Mother's Day — at Truist Stadium, the on-campus football facility formally known as Aggie Stadium and BB&T Stadium.

Many commencement details will be announced later, including the time of the ceremony and the number of guests each graduate can bring.

A&T had begun planning a month ago for a virtual graduation celebration, something it did last May and December because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A&T traditionally holds commencement at the Greensboro Coliseum, and the university wasn't sure if it would have enough space given the state's limits on indoor crowds.

"After reviewing new guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper and the evolving climate around the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina A&T leadership has decided to revise our initial decision regarding commencement," Provost Beryl McEwen wrote to graduating students Wednesday.