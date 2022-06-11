Class of 2022: Guilford County Schools shares the stories of 10 recent graduates

They did it.

Over the past two weeks, seniors graduated from high schools across Guilford County and received $166 million in scholarships and grants to continue their education. They all have stories, these nearly 5,300 graduates from Guilford County Schools.

Here are 10.

Abigail Seo

A few days before her June 4 graduation, Abigail Seo received some great news.

She learned she was named valedictorian of Western Guilford High School, and she received from UNC-Chapel Hill the Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship. The scholarship will provide Abigail with $12,000 a year for her entire undergraduate career as well as $2,500 for technology expenses.

The scholarship will cover nearly all her college expenses. She now just has to decide what she wants to study. It could be business or computer science. Or she may decide to follow UNC’s pre-med track so she can become a physician assistant or physical therapist.

She really doesn’t know yet. But with whatever she chooses, Abigail has learned the importance of focus. It came from her years of practicing and performing on the ice as well as teaching beginning ice skaters at the Greensboro Ice House.

“Not only am I able to do what I love,” she wrote in her college essay, “but by coaching beginner skaters, I can also live selflessly, just as the coaches who once helped me live out my dream of becoming an ice ballerina.”

Keyri Romero Fuentes

As she inched closer to the stage to receive her diploma June 4 from Northeast Guilford High School, Keyri Romero Fuentes looked out in the audience for her aunt in Greensboro’s Special Events Center.

Keyri knows her by another name.

Mom.

When she was 8, Keyri fled El Salvador with her teenage cousin. Her aunt, Martina Romero, drove from North Carolina to Texas to pick them up. She later helped Keyri receive her Permanent Green Card, which allowed Keyri to stay in the United States. The four-year process cost Romero $20,000 in legal expenses.

That’s a lot of money for anyone, especially Romero. She works first shift at a chicken processing plant in Reidsville. She’s been there 16 years and now makes $17.20 an hour.

“Maybe she did not give me life,” Keyri says of her aunt, “but she certainly has given me a different life.”

This fall, Keyri will attend UNCG. She wants to become a nurse. She wants to help people like her aunt helped her.

William Locklear

William Locklear graduated June 1 from Haynes-Inman Education Center. But it wasn’t like other graduations across Guilford County.

He was rolled down the center aisle of the school’s multi-purpose room in his wheelchair, rolled up onstage and received a certificate with two other Haynes-Inman’s graduates. That certificate commemorates his 21 years with Guilford County Schools.

William is 22. He’s been a student with Guilford County Schools since he was 15 months old. He joined the infant toddler program at Gateway Education Center to help him learn how to adapt after a traumatic brain injury left him unable to walk, talk or feed himself.

He has come a long way. His teachers see that. So does his mother, Brenda Locklear.

“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” says Locklear of Gateway and Haynes-Inman. “At Gateway, I didn’t want him away from me. But I kept talking to them and kept talking to them, and I’m glad I did it. It was helping him. Now, he’s a pretty happy young adult.”

Michael Scutari

Michael Scutari first heard about The Early College at Guilford through a couple of friends. They applied. So, he applied. He called it, as he says today, “a super nerdy thing.” But once he went through the interview process and talked to the teachers and professors, he knew he was going.

At The Early College, he became a student leader, and he also got the chance to take courses in everything from acting to Buddhism.

On May 25, Michael graduated from The Early College during an early-morning ceremony at the Swarm Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. This fall, he’ll become a student at Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering and let his intellectual curiosity roam.

“The Early College helped me look at the holistic picture of my life and be a more compassionate person,” he says. “I recognize the value of education.”

Joey McGinnis IV

As a student at STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, Joey McGinnis IV sometimes studied until 3 in the morning only to get up three hours later to finish an assignment.

Ask him, and he’ll tell you it was a struggle. But he didn’t struggle alone.

His parents supported him, and they made sure he arrived on time at school or at his football practices at Southwest Guilford High School, his home school where he played quarterback. His counselors and teachers at STEM Early College supported him, and they made sure he could balance his academic workload with his football schedule.

Then there’s Joey. He also supported himself.

He graduated from STEM Early College on May 26, and he’ll soon head to Pennsylvania to study engineering and play football at one of the world’s best academic institutions, Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He received a full athletic scholarship.

“I feel like down the road that would not only save money but catapult me into whatever career I wanted to choose,” he says. “I have two years of taking college classes at A&T, and that will only prepare me for my future.”

Cristian Chacon Martinez

Cristian Chacon Martinez tried out for Smith High School’s drumline his sophomore year — and he had never picked up a pair of drumsticks in his life.

But when he heard on the school announcement about tryouts, he remembered how much he liked the bands he saw at the big carnivals while growing up in Honduras.

Cristian tried out and made it.

Last summer, Smith’s new band director, Donte Robinson, selected Cristian to be the drumline’s captain. Because of the drumline, Cristian found his English improved, and he became a better leader. He also became more disciplined and more focused on his future. He wants to go to college.

After graduating June 4 from Smith, Cristian will continue his education at GTCC. He wants to transfer later to a university, study cybersecurity and go into the military. He doesn’t know yet. But he does know why.

“Graduation from high school is cool and all, but I want to keep going,” he says. “I want to find something to study deep so I can reach another goal and then another goal. My next goal is to go to college. I don’t want to fail in life.”

Jake Rouse

Jake Rouse earned a $10,000 college scholarship from the State Employees’ Credit Union for his service work over the years as a student at GTCC Middle College Jamestown.

He has served meals in downtown Greensboro to local residents who don’t have a home, and he has crawled underneath houses in eastern North Carolina, wearing a protective suit and pulling out insulation mildewed and soaked from recent hurricanes.

Jake went with his dad, EJ, who was a minister at the time. His dad now teaches special needs students at Dudley High School. But those times pulling out insulation and serving baloney sandwiches at Greensboro’s Center City Park still resonate with Jake.

“I think those experiences taught me gratitude, and it gave me a better understanding of the world around us,” he says. “All of us, at the end of the day, are just people.”

Jake graduated with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from GTCC. Later this summer, he will enroll at UNC-Wilmington and major in computer science, minor in creative writing and begin pursuing his dream of working as a video game designer.

“I’ve made that dream a reality,” he says.

Joya Gray

Joya Gray’s graduation was emotional.

She’d been a student at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts for seven years, both in middle school and high school. But it’s bigger than that. The history of Penn-Griffin is the history of her family. And she’ll be the last generation of her family to walk the halls.

At least for now.

To hear her story is to hear about the history of High Point. That includes a moment that helped change High Point forever: the sit-in that occurred on Feb. 11, 1960, at the F.W. Woolworth on South Main Street.

Her grandfather was there. He was one of the 26 students who staged the sit-in.

To many, he’s known as Edwin Council. To Joya, he’s Granddaddy Ed.

“Even though many years separate us, what they did really changed history,” Joya says of her grandfather and her other relatives. “I now have friends who are white, and we’re able to sit together and go to school. There’s no discrimination between us.”

After her graduation June 3 from Penn-Griffin, Joya will head to GTCC to finish her associate degree in art. She’ll then pursue a second associate degree in surgical technology before transferring to UNCG or Winston-Salem State.

Paw Klay

Paw Klay will soon be a soldier.

Paw graduated a week ago from Andrews High School and will go to basic training in July to begin his career in the Army.

The military, Paw says, will help him become a U.S. citizen. It also will teach him a trade, provide him a pension and give him the money he needs to go to college. If he goes to college — and that’s Paw’s goal — he’ll become the first member of his family to do that.

Paw, a refugee from Thailand, moved to High Point with his family when he was 10. He’s now 18, and he’ll soon become one of 8,000 non-U.S. citizens who join the military every year. When he does, he will be one of about 35,000 non-U.S. citizens serving in active-duty military.

“No more underage student,” he says. “I’ll start off as a new adult, going to college in my Army years and life will carry on from there.”

To where?

“I’ll keep on going,” he says. “I want to make my parents proud. I see (the Army) as a first job, and I don’t want to fail in life.”

Lindsey Cockburn

Lindsey Cockburn got a plunge cutter for Christmas.

It’s a small saw used to cut out details in wood, and she really learned how to use it at Weaver Academy. She’s also built sets, tiny houses and a new home in east Greensboro following a destructive tornado four years ago.

After graduating June 3 from Weaver, Lindsey will become a student this fall at the American College of Building Arts in Charleston, S.C. She’s one of 25 students selected for the incoming class, and she’ll major in plaster restoration.

That’s right, plaster restoration.

Lindsey will specialize in working on homes older than her grandparents and great-grandparents. She sees these homes as artistically beautiful and distinctive monuments that can define a community and undergird the history of a nation.

Lindsey learned that at Weaver, too.

“I feel like if I had been in a different situation, I would not have felt as comfortable or grown as a person in the same way,” she says. “Weaver is really a special place.”

Jeri Rowe, a former columnist at the News & Record, is the senior writer at High Point University. He interviewed these 10 graduating seniors as part of the Senior Spotlight project for Guilford County Schools.