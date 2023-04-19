GREENSBORO — Teachers would receive an additional $1,000 per year under Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s proposed 2023-24 budget.

Oakley is also proposing pay increases for “classified” employees — a designation that includes cafeteria workers, bus drivers, janitors, mechanics and after-school caregivers.

Some school board members told Oakley they want to ask county commissioners to fund a bigger increase for classified staff than what Oakley recommended.

“We can certainly go for more,” she told them.

Overall, Oakley recommended the Guilford County Board of Education ask county commissioners for $62.25 million more in annual operations funding for 2023-24 — about 26% in addition to what the county appropriated for the district’s annual operating budget for this current fiscal year.

That $62.25 million includes $10 million for the teacher supplement increase and $32 million toward classified staff compensation. The rest would go for covering increased costs, including for utilities and liability insurance and money the district must pass along to county charter schools.

Oakley also is requesting $10.2 million for capital outlay. These are one-time dollars for costs like roofing projects and replacement of activity buses.

This is Oakley’s first budget proposal as superintendent, although she’s been a part of the process in other positions she’s had with Guilford County Schools over the years.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposal May 9 in High Point, and expects to vote on adopting a budget request to the county commissioners during the same meeting.

The county commissioners will then go through their own budget process, with the expectation of adopting an ordinance, including their funding for the school system, on June 15. The school board will most likely adopt an interim budget resolution on June 22. Finalization of the school budget would then occur some time later this year.

Oakley is calling for the pay increases to keep pace with neighboring school districts as well as other competing employers. The recommendation follows a classified staff salary study commissioned by the district.

School administrators said if the proposal is approved by the school board and commissioners, each of the district’s nearly 4,000 classified employees would see some salary increase, though amounts would vary.

In a recent presentation, Oakley showed school board members three options for increasing the pay of classified staff.

“Model A,” she said, would put Guilford County Schools in a position to match what other districts are paying for these positions and cost $38.4 million.

“Model B,” she explained, would put the district “ahead of market,” at a cost of $43 million.

And “Model C” would make the district a “market leader” at a cost of $77.6 million and fulfill what the Guilford County Association of Educators requested. The organization, an affiliate of the North Carolina Association of Educators, is like a union in some aspects.

Oakley explained that her decision to go with “Model A” was because it mirrored the direction taken by other local agencies. She said that her budget recommendations represent a “realistic first approach” in trying to make up for past years of what she termed “underfunding.”

Board member Alan Sherouse said he wanted to go beyond what Oakley recommended and embrace “Model B.” That was seconded by fellow board member Crissy Pratt, who said she also would like to see the district look at increasing pay for athletic directors and coaches.

Deena Hayes-Greene, who chairs the school board, said she wanted to go even further and request the funding needed for “Model C.” Hayes-Greene said she would like to find out how much the county is having to pay in social services that go to Guilford County Schools employees who aren’t earning much money.

“It’s just kind of insane that we are paying for it anyway,” she said, “and why not put it in people’s hands?”