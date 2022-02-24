Claxton Elementary students will head to two different schools next year

GREENSBORO — Claxton Elementary students will attend two different schools next fall and the year after while construction of their new building is taking place.

The Guilford County Board of Education unanimously approved the relocation plan during Thursday’s work session.

Under the plan, Claxton’s kindergarten through third-grade classes and special needs classes will relocate to Jesse Wharton Elementary for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Fourth and fifth-grade classes will attend Kernodle Middle School during the same time period.

Prior to the vote, some school board members voiced concerns about how adding students at Jesse Wharton might contribute to traffic backing up on the roads around the school.

“It’s already a disaster,” board member Anita Sharpe said.

District administrators agreed that traffic around Jesse Wharton is a problem and something they are trying to figure out how to improve.