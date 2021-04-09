Clusters of COVID-19 cases declared over at two Guilford County elementary schools, state officials say

State health officials declared COVID-19 clusters are over at Archer and Oak View elementary schools in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.

The state’s semiweekly report defines “COVID-19 clusters” in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

In late February, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a cluster at Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road in High Point, involving positive cases among three staff members and two students.

State officials said the cluster at Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., included 10 staff members and three students.

State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late afternoon on Tuesday and Friday, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.