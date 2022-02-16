 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collision of school bus and truck in Greensboro leaves student, one other person with minor injuries
GREENSBORO — Two people suffered minor injuries after a Sedgefield Elementary School bus collided with a pickup Tuesday morning, according to spokesmen for Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Police Department. 

Police spokesman Ron Glenn identified the injured as the passenger in the pickup and one of the students on the bus. Officers responded to a call that came in at 7:07 a.m. about an accident at Merritt and Green Point drives.

The student was transported to the hospital after the crash. District spokesman Janson Silvers said he has since heard that the child is fine. 

He said there were 25 children on the school bus and that the other students were quickly picked up by another bus after the crash and taken to Sedgefield. 

It wasn't clear Wednesday what caused the collision.

Asked whether police filed charges against anyone, Glenn said, "I don't have any information on any charges at this point." 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

