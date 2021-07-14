Controversy over main room of UNCG's Alumni House ends with new name

In December, UNCG alumni and administrators told trustees they would revert the Virginia Dare Room to its original name, the Great Hall, the moniker given to the main reception hall when the Alumni House opened in 1937.

A Washington Post column from 2018 pointed out that Virginia Dare — the first English child born in the New World — had been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy dating back to before the Civil War up through the modern era.

UNCG graduates and administrators said they were uncomfortable with the association.

Moreover, Virginia Dare had no connection with UNCG except for the fact her portrait hung in the room as the result of a long-ago design choice. Her portrait, in fact, was the reason the space became known as the Virginia Dare Room. UNCG administrators had found no evidence that trustees ever formally changed the room’s name from “Great Hall.”

But trustees balked at the renaming plan and ordered the Virginia Dare name to remain — at least until UNCG found a donor willing to pay for renovations.

That search ended Wednesday.

