Controversy over main room of UNCG's Alumni House ends with new name

GREENSBORO — The largest room in UNCG’s Alumni House has a new name.
University trustees on Wednesday renamed the Virginia Dare Room. It’s now the Oakley Family Reception Room.
The renaming follows a donation from Betsy and Mitchell Oakley of Greensboro. Betsy Oakley chairs UNCG’s Board of Trustees. The couple owns Charles Aris Inc., an executive search firm based in Greensboro.
UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam said in a statement that “this gift is a wonderful expression of the Oakleys’ decades-long commitment to UNCG.”
Betsy Oakley has been a UNCG trustee since 2015. A 1969 graduate of the university, she has served on numerous UNCG and community boards. Mitch Oakley is founder and chairman of Charles Aris. He didn’t attend UNCG, but his relatives directed the instrumental music department in the university’s early years.
The couple contributed previously to several scholarship funds, including those for musicians and student-athletes.
The decision would appear to put to rest the controversy over the former name of the room, one of the more high-profile spaces on campus.
In December, UNCG alumni and administrators told trustees they would revert the Virginia Dare Room to its original name, the Great Hall, the moniker given to the main reception hall when the Alumni House opened in 1937.
A Washington Post column from 2018 pointed out that Virginia Dare — the first English child born in the New World — had been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy dating back to before the Civil War up through the modern era.
UNCG graduates and administrators said they were uncomfortable with the association.
Moreover, Virginia Dare had no connection with UNCG except for the fact her portrait hung in the room as the result of a long-ago design choice. Her portrait, in fact, was the reason the space became known as the Virginia Dare Room. UNCG administrators had found no evidence that trustees ever formally changed the room’s name from “Great Hall.”
But trustees balked at the renaming plan and ordered the Virginia Dare name to remain — at least until UNCG found a donor willing to pay for renovations.
That search ended Wednesday.
UNCG didn’t disclose the amount of the donation. But UNCG officials said in December that they were hoping to attract a $500,000 donation.
The university said the Oakleys’ donation covered the cost of recent renovations to the former Virginia Dare Room. Money left over will go toward ongoing maintenance of the room that hosts hundreds of meetings, lectures, university and wedding receptions and community events each year.
Recent improvements include refinished oak floors, a new rug, new window treatments and light fixtures and new mirrors over the fireplaces on opposite ends of the room. The room was last renovated in 2008.
“It needed a face-lift. It needed to be refreshed,” Betsy Oakley said in a statement. “I want it to reflect well on the university.”
The room’s two murals, including one that depicts the 1587 baptism of Virginia Dare near the present-day town of Manteo, were put in storage, a UNCG spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Also at Wednesday’s trustees meeting:
Three new UNCG trustees were sworn in: Anita Bachmann, CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina; Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association; and AliReza Hamdoon, the Student Government Association President. New trustee Tim Rice, the former Cone Health CEO, missed Wednesday’s morning and will be sworn in later.
Bachmann, Grant and Rice were appointed to the UNCG board by the UNC Board of Governors and will serve four-year terms through June 2025. Hamdoon, a senior from Raleigh, will serve as a trustee as long as he remains SGA president.
Betsy Oakley was elected to her third straight one-year term as board chair. Mona Edwards will serve another year as the board’s vice-chair. Edwards, a UNCG trustee since 2015, owns her own consulting firm. She previously held senior roles at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the city of Greensboro.
Trustees recognized UNCG’s former police chief, Paul Lester, who retired Tuesday after 28 years at the university. Lester had led the UNCG Police Department since 2016. Assistant Chief Christopher Jasso is UNCG’s interim police chief.
The UNCG board hired EVOKE Studio — Architecture of Durham to design Tate + Gate, the university’s proposed new arts space. The firm’s current projects include an addition to Duke University’s business school and the proposed new Windsor Chavis community center in Greensboro.
University leaders say Tate + Gate will be a 20,000-square-foot multipurpose cultural arts building with a performance space, gallery, classrooms, practice rooms, offices, retail space and underground parking. It will be built at West Gate City Boulevard and South Tate Street on a lot occupied by a small shopping center now owned by UNCG.
The arts space won’t open until 2024 at the earliest, a UNCG facilities official said Wednesday.
Contact John Newsom at 336-373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.