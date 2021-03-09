Cooper, GOP Senate leader aim to reach school reopening deal

Cooper recently vetoed a bill that would have required all of the state’s 115 K-12 public school districts to reopen with at least partial in-person instruction, while also giving parents the choice to keep their kids learning remotely. With one Democrat absent, the Senate fell one vote shy of overriding Cooper’s veto last week. Senate Republicans could attempt to override the veto again. The House also would have to agree to an override.

Current reopening guidance from North Carolina public health officials allows K-5 schools to operate without students being physically separated by 6 feet while seated inside of a classroom, whereas middle and high schools must adhere to the physical distancing guidelines.

Education leaders said last week that they want all districts to make available at least partial in-person instruction by the end of the month to any public school student who wants it.

Word of negotiations came as House Republicans advanced legislation Tuesday to give more than a dozen individual districts the ability to hold daily in-person K-12 classes for the rest of the school year.

By limiting the bill’s scope to fewer than 15 counties, the measure wouldn’t be subject to Cooper’s veto stamp, meaning simple Republican majorities would be sufficient to approve the bill.

But House Democrats, and even Berger, have questioned whether such legislation violated the state constitution by addressing health matters.