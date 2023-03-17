GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper visited Northern Guilford High School on Thursday to tout his newly released budget proposals — including a plan to raise teacher salaries by an average of 18% over the text two years.

On hand and boosting his message was Leah Carper — the educator who has been on leave from Northern this school year in her role as the 2022 North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“We have 1.5 million public school students in our state who deserve this investment,” Carper said. “When we are investing in them we are investing in their future, but we are also investing in the future of North Carolina.”

She shared a long list of activities she’d completed in just the last couple of weeks, everything from training beginning teachers at N.C. A&T to feeding a pig as Carper toured school districts across the state.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley also pointed to Cooper’s proposal to raise teacher pay in her remarks.

“Here in North Carolina a teacher entering the field with zero years of experience can make the same as an Uber driver here in North Carolina,” Oakley said. “And while those are important, think about the credentials that are needed to be a classroom teacher.”

On Thursday, Cooper said the state has 5,000 teacher vacancies.

“There’s a reason for that,” he explained. “We need to treat our educators with more respect and we need to give them better pay and and more support.”

If enacted, Cooper proposals would, within two years, result in a minimum salary for teachers of $46,000 a year, with most making somewhat more due to local supplements.

Oakley also had a chance to speak with Cooper privately and pitch the district’s legislative agenda to the Democratic governor. That includes trying to secure state money for “high dosage” tutoring and learning hubs — academic interventions needed to help students recover from pandemic learning loss that the district has been funding with federal dollars and grants.

For Cooper’s benefit, the school held a special learning hub session so he could see students and tutors in action. At Northern, those typically take place before or after school and on some Saturdays.

Also on Thursday, N.C. Rep. Ashton Clemmons, a Democrat representing Greensboro, filed a bill that would provide $3.3 million for learning hubs, $3.1 million for the high dosage tutoring program and $2.5 million to support signature career academies, which are part of the district’s career and technical education offerings.