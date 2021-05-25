 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cluster at Page High School included in latest state report
top story

COVID-19 cluster at Page High School included in latest state report

GREENSBORO — Page High School was added to the state’s list of schools with COVID-19 clusters, according to a report released Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported nine cases of the disease among students. However, Guilford County Schools’ online database shows only four active cases.

“We were notified of a cluster on (May) 20th,” spokesman Janson Silvers said. “It was actually a pretty slow developing one.”

The coronavirus cases were discovered between May 2 and May 15, he said.

The state’s semiweekly report defines COVID-19 clusters in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.

Page’s principal called parents to let them know about the cluster and contact tracing was done by the Guilford County Health Department, Silvers said.

The school has followed all the cleaning protocols and other recommendations by health officials, he added.

The state considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

NEED A SHOT?

Children 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine at one of these clinics:

• Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Bessemer Elementary and Hunter Elementary in Greensboro.

Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.

• Wednesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Dudley High.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at the clinics, but walk-ins are available while supplies last.

To register for the June 5 clinics, go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944. To register for the clinic on June 16, call 336-890-1188.

Breaking News