COVID-19 cluster reported at Archer Elementary, according to NC health officials

GREENSBORO — Five staff members at Archer Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, although local figures show at least some employees have since tested negative.
According to the school district's online coronavirus dashboard, the school has two active COVID-19 cases among staff and one involving a student. The state report, which is often outdated by a week or more, did not show any cases among students.
The semi-weekly state report notes "COVID-19 clusters" in child care or school settings. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, said the school at 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. remains open and that the district is working with the Guilford County Health Department to ensure all protocols, including sanitizing and quarantining, are followed.
The health department handles contact tracing, he said, and school officials notify parents when a potential cluster is detected.
"We do our best to try and communicate these things to the people it most affects," Silvers said. "If you haven’t been contacted than you probably haven’t been exposed."
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.