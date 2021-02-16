COVID-19 cluster reported at Archer Elementary, according to NC health officials

GREENSBORO — Five staff members at Archer Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, although local figures show at least some employees have since tested negative.

According to the school district's online coronavirus dashboard, the school has two active COVID-19 cases among staff and one involving a student. The state report, which is often outdated by a week or more, did not show any cases among students.

The semi-weekly state report notes "COVID-19 clusters" in child care or school settings. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.