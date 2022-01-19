COVID-19 clusters declared over at several Guilford County schools, child care center

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 clusters reported at a Guilford County child care center and four schools have been declared over, according to Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The outbreaks declared over include Tabernacle Weekday School (one case among staff, four cases among children), Revolution Academy Charter School (six cases among staff, 13 among children), Grimsley High School (one case among staff, four cases among children), High Point Friends School (five cases among staff, four among children) and Brooks Global Studies Magnet School (eight cases among children).
As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.
A cluster is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the setting, which is tied to a 28-day time frame.
Previously reported ongoing COVID-19 clusters include cases at Eastern Guilford and Northern high schools, and Peck and Triad Math and Science elementary schools. Because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state's report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared.