 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 clusters declared over at several Guilford County schools, child care center
0 Comments
alert top story

COVID-19 clusters declared over at several Guilford County schools, child care center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 clusters reported at a Guilford County child care center and four schools have been declared over, according to Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Download PDF Jan. 18, 2022 COVID-19 clusters report.pdf

The outbreaks declared over include Tabernacle Weekday School (one case among staff, four cases among children), Revolution Academy Charter School (six cases among staff, 13 among children), Grimsley High School (one case among staff, four cases among children), High Point Friends School (five cases among staff, four among children) and Brooks Global Studies Magnet School (eight cases among children).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely. 

A cluster is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the setting, which is tied to a 28-day time frame.

Previously reported ongoing COVID-19 clusters include cases at Eastern Guilford and Northern high schools, and Peck and Triad Math and Science elementary schools. Because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state's report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared. 

The state report is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken, in Ukraine, calls on Putin to choose 'peaceful path' or face 'consequences'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC colleges race to capitalize on gaming’s popularity with venues, teams and degrees
Education

NC colleges race to capitalize on gaming’s popularity with venues, teams and degrees

UNCG and N.C. State University received millions in one-time money in the recently passed state budget to build esports facilities on campus and, in N.C. State’s case, to dispatch a mobile truck across the state.

“Esports is a dynamic and exciting growth market that UNCG is uniquely positioned to drive,” Debbie Storrs, provost and executive vice chancellor at UNCG, said in a statement.

Fairview STEM classes spark learning
Education

Fairview STEM classes spark learning

The ability to teach elementary school students subjects in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, was made possible through the first part of a three-year Innovative Partnership Grant from the state, Principal Abe Hege said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert