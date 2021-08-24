COVID-19 clusters reported at two Guilford County high schools

Two Guilford County high schools have COVID-19 clusters, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Southeast Guilford and Western Guilford high schools are included in Tuesday's report.
There were 10 cases among students at Southeast Guilford and three cases among students and two among staff at Western Guilford, according to the report.
State health officials define a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases plausibly linked within a 14-day period. The state's data is considered preliminary and the cases are not necessarily active, given the delay required to compile the reports.
The News & Record reported the schools' varsity and junior varsity football games were postponed last week because of COVID-19 cases.
The Guilford County Schools' COVID-19 dashboard did not reflect these clusters as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
