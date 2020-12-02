COVID-19 has been a 'disaster for education.' NC leaders warn learning gaps will widen.

Cooper has allowed elementary schools to fully reopen with new safety measures such as wearing face masks and daily health screenings. But he's requiring middle schools and high schools to limit the number of students on campus to maintain social distancing requirements.

The majority of the state's public school students started the school year with only online classes. But Stegall said 82% of school districts are now offering at least some in-person instruction.

He said 18% of districts are staying with online classes only, but they all plan to bring at least some students back for in-person classes beginning in January.

On average, Stegall said 59% of the state's students are now learning in person on a daily or limited basis. He said 36% of students are learning all virtually.

Some subjects can be taught well online and families should have the option for virtual learning, but Stegall told lawmakers "there are some parts of education that can't be done remotely."

Attendance, grades down

Attendance is down, which Stegall says is posing a severe challenge for educating students. On average, Stegall said 89% of students are regularly attending in-person classes and 81% are regularly attending online classes.