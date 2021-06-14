COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dudley High on Wednesday

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — There will be a vaccination clinic Wednesday at Dudley High School.
Anyone age 12 and older seeking a COVID-19 shot is eligible. No appointment is required.
The free clinic is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the school, 1200 Lincoln St. in Greensboro. Those vaccinated Wednesday can return July 14 for the second dose.
