COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dudley High on Wednesday
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Dudley High on Wednesday

Vaccine (copy) (copy)

A person gets a COVID-19 vaccine April 9 at Christ Cathedral of the Triad in Greensboro. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — There will be a vaccination clinic Wednesday at Dudley High School.

Anyone age 12 and older seeking a COVID-19 shot is eligible. No appointment is required. 

The free clinic is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the school, 1200 Lincoln St. in Greensboro. Those vaccinated Wednesday can return July 14 for the second dose.

