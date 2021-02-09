COVID-19 vaccines to be available soon at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — Local residents soon will have another place to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

N.C. A&T on Thursday will become the first UNC System campus to dispense the vaccine. The university plans to give the first of two required doses on Thursdays, then the second dose on Tuesdays starting in March.

The 200 available slots for A&T's first clinic on Thursday were claimed quickly by eligible people affiliated with the university: employees and a few students who are 65 and older, and employees and students who work in health care.

A university spokesman said Tuesday that A&T plans to have 350 slots available for its next clinic, which is scheduled for Feb. 18. Appointments can be made online starting Friday.

Appointments for the Feb. 18 and later clinics will be open to any community member eligible to receive a vaccine. Currently in North Carolina, only health care workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities and anyone 65 and older are eligible.