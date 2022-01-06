COVID, bus driver shortage lead to delays Friday in school start times, Guilford County Schools says

GREENSBORO — School will start up to 90 minutes late for some Guilford County Schools students on Friday due to bus driver shortages and the surge in COVID-19 cases locally, the district said late Thursday.

Classes will start on time for elementary school students, but middle schools will start an hour later while high schools and early/middle colleges will begin 90 minutes later than normal, the district said in a news release.

While elementary schools will start on time, some buses will be late, the district warned. Parents should check the Here Comes the Bus app to get the most up-to-date information on the status of buses, the district said.

At schools starting later than usual, buildings will be open, and teachers will be on site. Parents can drop off students at the normal time and walkers can arrive at the normal time if they choose, the district said.

District officials said they will work over the weekend to come up with a plan for what next week will look like given the surge in COVID-19 and increased bus driver shortages.