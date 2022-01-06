 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID, bus driver shortage lead to delays Friday in school start times, Guilford County Schools says
0 Comments
top story breaking

COVID, bus driver shortage lead to delays Friday in school start times, Guilford County Schools says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — School will start up to 90 minutes late for some Guilford County Schools students on Friday due to bus driver shortages and the surge in COVID-19 cases locally, the district said late Thursday.

Classes will start on time for elementary school students, but middle schools will start an hour later while high schools and early/middle colleges will begin 90 minutes later than normal, the district said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While elementary schools will start on time, some buses will be late, the district warned. Parents should check the Here Comes the Bus app to get the most up-to-date information on the status of buses, the district said.

At schools starting later than usual, buildings will be open, and teachers will be on site. Parents can drop off students at the normal time and walkers can arrive at the normal time if they choose, the district said.

District officials said they will work over the weekend to come up with a plan for what next week will look like given the surge in COVID-19 and increased bus driver shortages.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert