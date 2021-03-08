COVID disrupted NC education in the past year. Should the state still grade schools?

Both the state and federal governments require annual standardized tests to assess school and student performance.

Elementary and middle schools give end-of-grade exams in reading, math and science. High schools give end-of-course exams in various subjects, including math, biology and English.

Some groups have urged suspending standardized tests this year like they were last year.

But the U.S. Department of Education announced that it would not give testing waivers this school year. Federal officials say that the tests are needed so that both schools and parents can see how students are doing.

Scores expected to be down this year

If the state waiver isn't approved, the school grades could be much lower than normal. The majority of high school students failed state exams in the fall semester, and school districts have estimated that 23% of their students are at risk of academic failure and not being promoted at the end of the school year.

This year's exams will come during a period when students have had no, or only limited, in-person instruction since March 2020 due to COVID-19.