Damage from car crashing into Weaver Academy won't delay return to classes this fall, officials say

GREENSBORO — While some repair work needed after a car crashed into Weaver Academy earlier this month may not be completed until next summer, the school is expected to open this fall, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash on July 3 killed a Winston-Salem woman and left three others injured.

"Our prayers go out to all the families involved," Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said earlier this week while discussing the school's repair needs during a Board of Education meeting.

According to Greensboro police, 22-year-old Brianna Ann Moore of Greensboro ran her car off the road and hit Weaver Academy, a high school in downtown Greensboro that offers arts and other specialized classes.

A passenger, Makieya Rae Smith of Winston-Salem, was found dead at the scene and Moore and two other passengers, both of Winston-Salem, were treated at an area hospital for serious injuries, police said.

Contreras said that after the wreck the district secured and closed the building. However, reports indicate there was no structural damage and the building is safe to occupy, she said. She expects the building to be reopened to students in time for the regular start of school in August.