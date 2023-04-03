GREENSBORO — The kernels got warmer and warmer, until ... pop, pop, pop!

Only these weren't real popcorn kernels; they were children at Peck Elementary School in Greensboro last Tuesday, bouncing on their feet and then jumping up and down, pretending to be exploding popcorn.

For months now, the kindergartners and first-graders at Peck have been taking weekly classes with an instructor from Dance Project, a local nonprofit. Three of those six classes had their last of 12 sessions on March 28.

As the music played, students' feet clomped and squeaked on the school cafeteria floor. One girl shook her head back and forth, her barrettes rhythmically clacking as she swished.

Throughout the sessions, instructor Jade McNamara has emphasized playful practices that allow students room for imagination and self-expression.

Enter kindergartner Azalea Hargraves, who said her favorite part of the class was acting out different emotions. She especially liked pretending to be a hungry turtle and rubbed her belly to demonstrate.

Classmate Emely Munguia's favorite was the "freeze dance." A change in the song's lyrics and tempo gave ample warning each time the students were to remain in place. So Emely would slide across the floor on her knees and then be stationary like a baseball player safe on base.

She did that each time, except one, when she opted for a hug with Azalea instead.

Emely and Azalea's teacher, Meloney Moore, said she thinks the class is helping her students' motor skills and self-esteem. Being able to express themselves through dance, she explained, seems to be giving them confidence.

And, she added, some children who have seemed shy or uninterested in opportunities to dance in class appear to have embraced and enjoyed the Dance Project sessions.

Anne Morris is one of the co-executive directors of Dance Project, which runs a studio in the Greensboro Cultural Center, an annual dance festival and various community outreach activities. She's also the parent of children at Peck and that's how the connection between the school and the organization first formed.

She said Peck hadn't have a dance program, unlike some other Guilford County Schools.

"Our organization wanted to support the kids that are here, that don't get that opportunity otherwise," she explained.

So in the fall of 2020, Dance Project started leading some virtual sessions for Peck students during the pandemic, then expanded to a couple of months of weekly sessions last year and now the 12-week residency — the longest the organization has done.

Simultaneously, Morris said, instructors have been giving workshops to Peck teachers with ideas on how to incorporate dance into little breaks during class as well as how they might use it in their curriculum.

She said a goal of Dance Project is to provide a fun, active experience for students that helps them connect with each other and express creative ideas.

"There are so many times when students don't get to make their own choices," she said. "In dance class, that really changes."