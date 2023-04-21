GREENSBORO — A Northern Guilford Middle School teacher who faced accusations about an alleged morbid conversation with students just days after an uproar over student posters depicting the KKK has resigned from Guilford County Schools.
Daniel Hanlon's resignation on March 23 came three days after the alleged conversation, which Northern Guilford Middle School parent Dorisa Parker told the News & Record her son had recorded. The newspaper attempted to reach Hanlon at the time, but did not hear back.
Guilford County Schools said it was investigating in March after controversial images were posted in a Northern Guilford Middle School hallway as part of a social studies project on the Reconstruction era. The district said then it was also investigating an “alleged incident in which the same teacher engaged in a morbid discussion with students.”
The district confirmed Hanlon's resignation Friday, in response to a previous News & Record query on his employment status. Hanlon first started working for the district in 2004.
Parker said the students’ posters were put up on March 17 in the school’s eighth grade hallway. Her son, who is Black, explained that the class had been learning about Reconstruction, including the KKK, and that the teacher had assigned them each to make a movie-style poster about Reconstruction.
The student said that many students in the class chose to include the KKK in their posters. He said the teacher had portrayed the KKK in a negative light, and from what he could tell, students appeared to be depicting the KKK as villains for their movie posters. However, Parker said, those posters caused “an uproar” when they went up.
A district spokeswoman said parents of students in eighth grade were informed of the incident and the images were removed immediately.
Parker also provided recordings that she said her son made during class on March 20. In one of those recordings, the speaker, whom she identifies as Hanlon, maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dispose of a body so that no one will find it, and he talks about selling organs.
“I wouldn’t just kill you, I would dissect you and take the organs out of your body,” said the speaker in the recording. The speaker uses Parker’s son’s name as he said he would potentially keep the student’s brain in order for the student’s soul to understand what had happened to him. “I’d like to make fun of you: ‘Ha ha, I made 20 grand off your kidney... how do you feel about that?’”
Parker also said that, on the Thursday prior, the teacher threw a roll of tape at her son and hit him in the mouth. She said she spoke with the Northern Guilford school resource officer about the alleged assault and the comments, which she asserted to be threats against her son. No criminal charges were filed in the case.
“It was bone-chilling,” Parker said in March. “... Just to know that someone like this has been teaching our children.”
