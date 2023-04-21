The student said that many students in the class chose to include the KKK in their posters. He said the teacher had portrayed the KKK in a negative light, and from what he could tell, students appeared to be depicting the KKK as villains for their movie posters. However, Parker said, those posters caused “an uproar” when they went up.

A district spokeswoman said parents of students in eighth grade were informed of the incident and the images were removed immediately.

Parker also provided recordings that she said her son made during class on March 20. In one of those recordings, the speaker, whom she identifies as Hanlon, maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dispose of a body so that no one will find it, and he talks about selling organs.

“I wouldn’t just kill you, I would dissect you and take the organs out of your body,” said the speaker in the recording. The speaker uses Parker’s son’s name as he said he would potentially keep the student’s brain in order for the student’s soul to understand what had happened to him. “I’d like to make fun of you: ‘Ha ha, I made 20 grand off your kidney... how do you feel about that?’” Parker also said that, on the Thursday prior, the teacher threw a roll of tape at her son and hit him in the mouth. She said she spoke with the Northern Guilford school resource officer about the alleged assault and the comments, which she asserted to be threats against her son. No criminal charges were filed in the case.