Dean of Elon's law school to step down in December

GREENSBORO — The dean of the Elon University School of Law will step down from that post in December after more than seven years.

Elon announced Monday that Luke Bierman will remain at the law school after resigning as dean.

Bierman said in a statement Elon Law "has successfully shown that legal education is not static and can be redesigned and modernized for the good of our students.

"We are pioneers who have changed legal education during the most challenging period for higher education for the better part of a century. We have contributed to strengthening the rule of law in a rapidly changing nation and a world that grows in complexity by the day. We did this together. And of that I am most proud.”

Bierman led the law school through a major overhaul. Starting in fall 2015, Elon Law converted its three-year program — standard at most U.S. schools — to seven trimesters over two-and-a-half years. Elon Law also cut its price and put major emphasis on teaching its students through real-life legal experiences.