Decisions, decisions: Influx of COVID-19 funds could transform Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — Fighting the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Rebuilding and strengthening academics. Offering help to students with mental health needs.
As Guilford County Schools administrators prepare for an influx of money from the December and March federal pandemic relief bills, they are eyeing ways to use that aid to support those goals.
Between the two bills, the district estimates it could receive about $287 million. That’s equal to more than a third of the district’s annual operating budget. It’s also more than seven times what the district received from 2020’s federal CARES Act relief bill.
The district does not need to spend all the money in the next school year. An estimated $89 million would need to be spent by September 2023, with the rest to be spent by September 2024.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras has held off adding the estimates for the COVID-19 relief money to her proposed 2021-22 budget, awaiting more specifics about what the district will get.
Instead, during a presentation to school board members at their last meeting in April, she highlighted some potential recommendations.
To fight the spread of COVID-19, Contreras suggested the district could use federal money to invest in better ventilation for buildings. Other possible suggestions included funding more COVID-19 prevention training for staff, more nursing support for students and coronavirus testing within schools.
Also, she said the district could look at creating more outdoor classroom spaces, such as the one built at Foust Elementary this year. That space used sawed off logs as desks and seats for children.
However, the bulk of the ideas Contreras floated relate to strengthening academics. That includes the expansion of tutoring the district has begun offering students.
Some other examples include providing computers and internet access as well as expanding access to programs for English learners at the district’s Newcomers School and its Early and Middle Colleges.
Additionally, Contreras expressed interest in using federal dollars to better train, recruit and retain teachers, including additional incentives for teachers in low-performing schools and high-need subject areas.
She also stressed the need for the district to invest in helping students get into college and career training programs after high school, pointing out that college enrollment in the U.S. dropped about 13% last fall during the pandemic.
“For too long, we’ve talked about our high school graduation rate as though that is the end for our students ... but that really is the floor not the ceiling,” she said.
In her presentation, Contreras suggested the pandemic has increased mental health challenges for students.
“Many of our students and families continue to face trauma and food and housing insecurities as a result of COVID-19 and that directly impacts how school districts should invest in student and mental health supports,” she said.
She proposed putting money toward community partnerships to support student mental health and adopting curriculum to help them develop skills and strategies for dealing with emotions.
In general, Contreras said, as they use the money, they will look to prioritize the most vulnerable students and those who have been most hurt by the pandemic.
