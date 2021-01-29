Democrats, including N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, push back on Lt. Gov. comments that systemic racism doesn't exist

A state senator from Greensboro has joined other Democrats in pushing back after the lieutenant governor said there is no systemic racism in the United States and it shouldn't be included in school history lessons as proposed.
“Systemic racism is very real,” Sen. Gladys Robinson said in a statement posted Friday on the N.C. Democratic Party website.
Robinson was reacting to comments by Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, also of Greensboro, who spoke Wednesday during a State Board of Education meeting.
The board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. Multiple GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.
Robinson, who is a member of the state school board as part of his duties as lieutenant governor, said that the standards would teach that the United States is a racist nation, the News & Observer reported.
"The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist," Robinson said. "In fact, it is not racist at all."
Robinson noted how he's the state's first Black lieutenant governor and that the United States previously had elected a Black president.
Senator Robinson said that as a PTA parent, she fought against unequal punishment of Black male students for the same offense as their white counterparts.
“Yet leaders refused to recognize their racial and cultural biases," she said.
She also said she fought as a member of the UNC Board of Governors to make sure the state’s historically Black colleges and universities received the funding and accreditation they deserved. However, there are still major disparities between North Carolina's HBCUs and their white counterparts, she said.
"But these are just some of the many inequities that exist today," Sen. Robinson said. "Attempting to erase our country’s fraught past will do nothing to move us toward a more equal and just world. It’s past time for us to teach and speak the truth — our children will be better citizens and absolutely better leaders.”
The state school board is scheduled to vote on the standards next week.
Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.