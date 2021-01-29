Democrats, including N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, push back on Lt. Gov. comments that systemic racism doesn't exist

A state senator from Greensboro has joined other Democrats in pushing back after the lieutenant governor said there is no systemic racism in the United States and it shouldn't be included in school history lessons as proposed.

“Systemic racism is very real,” Sen. Gladys Robinson said in a statement posted Friday on the N.C. Democratic Party website.

Robinson was reacting to comments by Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, also of Greensboro, who spoke Wednesday during a State Board of Education meeting.

The board on Wednesday reviewed new K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. Multiple GOP board members argued that the new standards are divisive and have a leftist political agenda.

Robinson, who is a member of the state school board as part of his duties as lieutenant governor, said that the standards would teach that the United States is a racist nation, the News & Observer reported.

"The system of government that we have in this nation is not systematically racist," Robinson said. "In fact, it is not racist at all."