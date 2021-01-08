Despite COVID-19 cases at record high, N.C. students still required to take in-person exams

The testing comes at a time when North Carolina on Thursday recorded more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time.

Schools make test accommodations

The state is allowing students to take the exams as late as June.

The exams are typically worth 20% of a student's final grade in those classes, but the state is giving flexibility in the grading scale that schools use. For instance, Durham students won't get less than a 90 on the exams.

The Wake County school system says a 60 is the lowest score a student can get on the state exams. North Carolina's largest school district also says the exams will only be counted if they raise a student's final grade.

Students can also request a medical exemption.

How many students take the exam next week is unclear. A handful of Wake County high schools that offered the exams in December saw 85-90% of students attend, according to district officials.

Students will get a grade of incomplete until they either take the exam or get a medical exemption.

Tests still required