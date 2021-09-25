Despite new scholarship, for-credit enrollment fell at some Triad community colleges

To do it, the college used funding from its partnership with Truist Bank, as well as dollars it received from the federal government and from the Forsyth Tech Foundation, Purgason said. What they brought together made it possible to guarantee the free college regardless of family income and also regardless of whether students were undocumented and thus wouldn't meet North Carolina residency requirements, Purgason said.

"This is the first time that we’ve done this," Purgason said. "Without the Longleaf Commitment it would have not been possible for us to do this."

The Longleaf Commitment was a one-time scholarship, specifically for the high school class of 2021, enrolling in college in fall 2021, but both Cooper and U.S. President Joe Biden have floated proposals that would be longer term. Cooper would like to see families making $60,000 a year or less guaranteed at least $6,000 per year to cover the cost of attending any UNC institution or N.C. community college.

Biden looks to guarantee two years of free community college tuition as part of the American Rescue Plan currently being debated in Congress. Either plan would build on the federal aid that already helps many poorer families afford college.