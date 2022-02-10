‘Disappointed’: Child care facility's director unhappy with how Guilford County health officials handled an erroneous report about a COVID-19 cluster

"But this error was a problem as I cannot allow parents, families, and staff at our facility to learn about a cluster through a news source instead of through direct communication from me or a representative of the Early Childhood Center — a false one at that. I am glad the error was fixed, but have lost some trust in the way they are managing cases in settings like ours," Kasten said.

When contacted last week, Smith Godette wouldn’t comment to the News & Record specifically about the situation at Early Childhood Center.

She said in an email last week that the "volume of cases investigated in Guilford County is very high and our contact tracers work to report data consistently and accurately.”

As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.

The latest report issued Tuesday shows that health officials have declared over clusters at Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School. No other changes from the previous week's report were noted.

Ongoing clusters in Tuesday's report include cases at Reedy Fork Early Learning Academy, Shining Light Academy and Western Guilford Middle School. However, because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state’s report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.