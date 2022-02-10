‘Disappointed’: Child care facility's director unhappy with how Guilford County health officials handled an erroneous report about a COVID-19 cluster

GREENSBORO — The executive director of a Greensboro child care center said she has lost some trust in the Guilford County health department over how it handled an erroneous report of a COVID-19 cluster at the facility.
Public health officials wrongly included Early Childhood Center in a Feb. 1 report listing COVID-19 clusters at schools and day cares, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. NCDHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington said in an email that the Early Childhood Center was removed from the latest report, released Tuesday, because of the error.
Data for the report is provided to the state by the Guilford County health department. Kenya Smith Godette, a spokeswoman for the department, did not respond by late Thursday afternoon to requests for comment about the error and why it occurred.
Meredith Kasten, director at Early Childhood Center, expressed surprise last week when she learned through a News & Record reporter about the reported cluster.
"I am disappointed in the way this situation was handled with the Guilford County Department of Public Health," Kasten said in an email Thursday. "I have worked very hard to communicate with them any time we have had questions, needed clarification, or needed help understanding the guidance and terminology. I feel like we’ve had a great relationship and I’ve been able to rely on them for assistance as we have navigated offering child care during a pandemic.
"But this error was a problem as I cannot allow parents, families, and staff at our facility to learn about a cluster through a news source instead of through direct communication from me or a representative of the Early Childhood Center — a false one at that. I am glad the error was fixed, but have lost some trust in the way they are managing cases in settings like ours," Kasten said.
When contacted last week, Smith Godette wouldn’t comment to the News & Record specifically about the situation at Early Childhood Center.
She said in an email last week that the "volume of cases investigated in Guilford County is very high and our contact tracers work to report data consistently and accurately.”
As defined by the state, clusters are a minimum of five confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a school or day care. Those cases are detected within a 14-day period with “plausible epidemiological linkage.” That means those who tested positive were together in the same area at the same time when exposure to the respiratory disease was likely.
The latest report issued Tuesday shows that health officials have declared over clusters at Southwest Elementary and Dudley High School. No other changes from the previous week's report were noted.
Ongoing clusters in Tuesday's report include cases at Reedy Fork Early Learning Academy, Shining Light Academy and Western Guilford Middle School. However, because of reporting and verification requirements, data in the state’s report often is outdated and cases may have since been cleared.
