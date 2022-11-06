District 2: Former teachers both want to represent this Guilford County Board of Education district

GREENSBORO — Two former teachers are vying against each other for Guilford County’s District 2 school board seat. The winner will take the seat now held by Republican Anita Sharpe, who did not run for reelection.

Republican Crissy Pratt said she is a former fifth, sixth, and seventh grade teacher and previously taught in schools near Washington, D.C. More recently, she’s worked in online education, including as head of curriculum for a global company. She also said she is director of instructional design for a company called Pansophic Learning, for whom she is managing the production of K-5 online math classes.

Pratt said she’s not a fan of party-line votes on the school board and that more time built in for discussion could lead to more cross-party persuasion. She said concern over district academic performance results also helped motivate her to run.

Democrat Amanda Cook taught dance at Southwest High School and was the lead dance teacher for the district from 2019 to 2021, when she left to prepare to run for the board and to start The Teacher’s Edge, a small nonprofit that aims to provide connection and leadership development for teachers. She is currently substituting for the district.

Part of her motivation for running for school board, Cook said, was to try to improve the way that the district handles communication with employees who have complaints, concerns and other input.

“I wanted to give teachers hope that they had people advocating for them,” she said.

Pratt said the endorsement she’s most proud of as a candidate is from NC Values Coalition. According to its website, the group’s mission is to be a “positive ambassador of Jesus Christ that creates a culture in North Carolina where human life is valued, marriage & families flourish, and religious liberty thrives.”

Cook said she is most proud of support from the Guilford County Association of Educators, Equality NC and Run for Something. Equality NC is a statewide organization, “dedicated to securing rights and protections for the LGBTQ community,” according to its website. Run for Something is a national organization supporting young progressives running for office.

Pratt said the top goals she would like to see for the district in the next five years include revamping the district’s discipline policy to strengthen consequences for misbehavior, significantly increasing the district’s scores on state academic tests, and improving the basic safety and learning environments of school facilities.

Cook’s desired goals include putting in a comprehensive communication plan, addressing school meals’ nutrition and quality, and widening the range of locations where the board meets and holds events.