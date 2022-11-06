District 4: Veteran board member faces newcomer for Guilford County Board of Education seat

GREENSBORO — Linda Welborn, the Republican incumbent for the District 4 seat, is a Guilford County Board of Education veteran who is looking for change and hoping this election sweeps in some like-minded reinforcements. Pastor Deon Clark, the Democratic challenger, thinks the board is doing a good job overall, but that it would be better with Welborn replaced.

Welborn was first elected to the board in 2012. For the next five years, Welborn said, the district’s goals should include, “getting kids to read and do math,” expanding career and technical education and focusing on school culture.

Welborn also said she wants to see the school board stronger in guiding its direction and in serving as a check and balance on the choices of the superintendent and school administration.

She said she sees the potential for a shift on that front, and progress on issues like combatting learning loss and dealing with violence in schools if she’s elected alongside the conservative newcomer candidates she helped to recruit.

“I don’t want to be on that board by myself,” she said.

Clark said he got interested in running for the school board through his work with the district. That includes serving as a PTA president and vice president at his children’s schools, taking part in district committees, speaking at school boarding meetings and advocating for the school bond referendum, he said.

He said he wants to continue the work of the board in supporting students, and to work to make teachers feel supported and valued.

In the next five years, he’d like to see the district improve its recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers and staff and to raise the bar on their pay. The district, he said, also needs to focus on mental health support for both students and teachers during that time.

He disagrees, he said, with some of the votes Welborn has taken on the board, especially her vote against asking the commissioners to put the $1.7 billion school bond referendum on the ballot.

“That’s not supporting education,” he said, arguing that students in District 4 and across the county need the building and equipment upgrades the bond money is set to provide. “We can’t have them learning where we don’t have the right technology.”

Welborn said she voted against the bond because she did not believe the school board can actually accomplish $1.7 billion in school construction and upgrades in the next five to 10 years or get through the list of future projects to which that money was tied. She also said she’s concerned about people hurting from property taxes being used to pay down the bond debt and lacked confidence in the stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

“When I put my name on something, I plan on delivering on it,” she said. “If I tell voters I’m going to do something, I’m going to kill myself to do it.”

She also talked about the time she had spent and the experience she gained before being on the board, advocating for the $457 million school construction bond that voters approved in 2008.

Change, she said, is possible through persuasion.

“I always said fight on the issue; don’t make it personal,” she said. “Make a logical argument.”