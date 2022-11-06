District 6: One-term incumbent faces retired Marine Corps officer to represent Guilford County Board of Education district

GREENSBORO — In District 6, a Guilford County Board of Education member and longtime education advocate is facing off against a logistics project manager hoping to bring his management experience to the board.

Democrat Khem Irby has served on the board since 2018. She previously worked in the district’s afterschool care program and has held leadership roles with education advocacy groups such as Parents Across America and The Mothers’ Agenda of New York.

Republican Tim Andrew is a logistics project manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems and a retired Marine Corps officer. He said he got interested in running for the board after watching how the school district functioned during the pandemic.

Irby said her decision to run again came from wanting to continue doing the work of the board. She pointed to voters’ approval of a $1.7 billion school bond in May as another factor in her decision. The bond’s passage, she said, provides the opportunity to build new schools for children where needed, and to address crowded schools.

Andrew’s goals for the district in the next five years include getting bond construction projects moving forward correctly, enhancing district career and technical education programs and, “doing whatever we can to make teaching a career that people want to do.”

Irby’s goals for that time include continuing to advocate for teacher pay and staff salaries, continuing to expand student choices as far as what schools and programs they can attend, and continuing to close the gap on the literacy learning loss accrued during the pandemic.