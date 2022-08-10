Dr. Sanjay Gupta, actor and activist Ashley Judd among speakers for Elon series this year

ELON — The slate for Elon University’s latest speaker series includes a Pulitzer Prize finalist, a CNN medical reporter, an actor and more.

The 2022-23 Elon University Speaker Series includes events centered on the theme of “Living Well in a Changing World” and will offer audiences “the opportunity to hear from thought leaders and changemakers,” the university said Tuesday in a news release.

Tickets are $15 or free with an Elon ID and can be reserved by calling 336-278-5610 or visiting elon.universitytickets.com.

The season kicks off Sept. 12 with Dr. Robert Sallis, the past president of the American College of Sports Medicine. He will speak at 7 p.m. at McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.

Actor and activist Ashley Judd follows on Sept. 30. Judd has a long list of activism that includes speaking out against sexual assault as part of the #MeToo movement. The star of such films as “Double Jeopardy” has also traveled the world to advocate for maternal health, human rights and other issues. She will speak at 3:30 p.m. at the Schar Center.

Next up on Oct. 20 is Dorothy Roberts, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has written and lectured extensively on the interplay of race, gender and class inequalities in U.S. institutions. Roberts will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Whitley Auditorium.

On Nov. 1 is world-renowned neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki. She is best known for her research examining how the brain forms long-term memories. Her more recent work has focused on how aerobic exercise can be used to improve learning, memory and higher cognitive abilities. She will speak at 7 p.m. at McKinnon Hall in the Moseley Center.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange will give the university’s MLK commemorative address on Jan. 10. Orange’s debut novel “There There” contains several essays on Native American history and identity. Orange, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, will speak at 6 p.m. at McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts.

The March 6 speaker is Indira Turney, a postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University Medical Center studying issues of memory and brain aging. Her goal is to understand how racism becomes embedded in the body and brain and, as a result, affects health. She will speak at 7:30 p.m. at Whitley Auditorium.

The series concludes with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on March 28. Gupta is the Emmy Award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN. A practicing neurosurgeon, Gupta’s coverage for CNN since 2001 has included a range of top health issues, from the 2014 Ebola outbreak to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will speak at 7 p.m. at the Schar Center.