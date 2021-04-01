Drive-in FAFSA help for college-bound students coming to GTCC and Forsyth Tech in April

College-bound students who want help completing their federal financial aid form can go to GTCC and Forsyth Tech in April.

These drive-in events will provide one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. High school seniors and their families can stay in their vehicles during these sessions.

Here's the schedule:

April 10: GTCC's main campus in Jamestown and Forsyth Tech's main campus on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

April 17: Forsyth Tech's main campus in Winston-Salem.

April 24: Forsyth Tech's Transportation Campus on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

All sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers wearing face coverings will answer questions through car windows. Wi-Fi will be available. The sessions are open to current high school seniors, students who graduated from high school in 2020 and anyone else who wants help with the FAFSA.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}