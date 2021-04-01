Drive-in FAFSA help for college-bound students coming to GTCC and Forsyth Tech in April

College-bound students who want help completing their federal financial aid form can go to GTCC and Forsyth Tech in April.
These drive-in events will provide one-on-one assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. High school seniors and their families can stay in their vehicles during these sessions.
Here's the schedule:
April 10: GTCC's main campus in Jamestown and Forsyth Tech's main campus on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
April 17: Forsyth Tech's main campus in Winston-Salem.
April 24: Forsyth Tech's Transportation Campus on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.
All sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers wearing face coverings will answer questions through car windows. Wi-Fi will be available. The sessions are open to current high school seniors, students who graduated from high school in 2020 and anyone else who wants help with the FAFSA.
Students and families should bring a charged laptop or mobile device to work on online forms. They also should have the student's and parent(s) Social Security numbers, the student's and parent(s) driver's license if they have them, a copy of 2019 tax returns and a list of schools that the student has or plans to apply to attend.
Drive-in events will be held at 17 other colleges and universities around North Carolina in April. Click here for other dates and locations.
The Drive-In To Your Future events are hosted by myFutureNC, the College Foundation of North Carolina and GEAR Up North Carolina.
The drive-in events are part of two statewide college-attendance initiatives: NC First in FAFSA, which is trying to get more high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA so they can be considered for Pell Grants, state and institutional scholarships, student loans and other financial assistance for college; and the CFNC Take Your Dreams Off Hold, which helps college-bound students take care of three key enrollment steps.
So far in the 2020-21 school year only 45% of high school seniors in North Carolina have completed the FAFSA. That's about 7 percentage points less than this time a year ago — myFutureNC blames the COVID-19 pandemic — and about 20 points short of its statewide goal of 65% for the current school year.
By 2030, the MyFutureNC Commission wants 80% of graduating seniors in North Carolina to complete the FAFSA. The commission says students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to attend college and earn a degree.
Did you know?
Four Guilford County high schools are among the top 10 in FAFSA completion in North Carolina, according to the NC First in FAFSA dashboard. They are the Early College at Guilford (95.8%), The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro (90.9%), Middle College at UNCG (88.2%) and Weaver Academy (82.1%).
In Guilford County, 46% of seniors have completed the FAFSA. Only 41% of Forsyth County seniors have filled out the federal application so far.
