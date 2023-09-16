As confetti and streamers rained down around Jhonatan Marin Mesa during Guilford County Schools’ annual Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, his Hunter Elementary School colleagues waved Colombian flags and held up a giant poster with his face on it.

Marin Mesa, a first-grade Spanish teacher, is Guilford County Schools’ 2023-24 Teacher of the Year — the first Latino educator to receive that honor, according to a district spokeswoman.

The staff at Hunter nominated and voted for him to represent the school, and district leaders selected him from among the school-level winners.

He will go on to compete at the regional level and possibly even the state or national level for Teacher of the Year honors.

It’s a major milestone for the Colombian native who taught English there and now Spanish here. Marin Mesa’s passion to learn English led him into teaching as a way to make a career out of what he studied. Then teaching became a passion, too.

“He just teaches with so much energy,” Hunter Principal Trent Walton said. “Kids adore him... His colleagues hang on every word he says.”

Walton said Marin Mesa starts each day in his class with music and blends it in throughout the day. Often, it is music from Colombia.

“He always is dancing and he gets all his kids dancing,” Walton said. “When you walk in that room, you don’t want to leave.”

Marin Mesa is part of Hunter’s dual-language program.

In dual-language programs, students learn all of their subjects, including reading and writing, in two different languages. Students swap between Marin and another teacher, who teaches in English. Classes are mixed between native Spanish and English speakers.

School officials are trying out this method at Hunter and Allen Jay elementaries because research showed it to be a good tool for helping close achievement gaps by middle school for students who are learning the English-language. Meanwhile, students who speak English at home get to learn Spanish alongside native Spanish-speaking peers.

“If you look at the data, at schools that have dual-language programs, usually the dual-language kids are the highest performing,” Marin Mesa said.

He first came to the United States in 2010 for a six-month appointment as a teaching assistant in the Fayetteville school district.

“For me, it was an opportunity to open my horizons, to get out of my country, to learn from this country, but also to share my country,” he said.

That led to later teaching positions in the U.S. and eventually to his recruitment to Guilford County Schools’ dual-language program. Marin Mesa and his wife, who is now a curriculum facilitator at Allen Jay, went back to Colombia for a year for immigration paperwork reasons, prior to his starting at Hunter Elementary in fall of 2019.

He said his contributions at Hunter include encouraging greater use of technology in the building and teaching students about how to care for the Earth and one another.

“I want to make sure that people embrace each other as they are and that they don’t consider that different is weird,” he said.

For his Spanish-speaking students who are learning English, Marin Mesa tries to help them connect with their roots and understand that Spanish can be an asset. Obviously, it has been for him.

“What I try to do is encourage them to accept this culture,” he said. “Without forgetting the last.”