Dudley assistant principal tapped as new principal of the Academy at Smith
alert top story

Dudley assistant principal tapped as new principal of the Academy at Smith

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools named Fredrick Sellars as the new principal of the Academy at Smith this week. 

Fredrick Sellars

Fredrick Sellars has been named the new principal of the Academy at Smith. 

Sellars is an assistant principal at Dudley who has served at the school since 2019, and has led the school's career and technical education program. 

He has a master’s degree in school administration and a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education from N.C. A&T, according to a news release from the school district. 

The Academy at Smith is a high school in Greensboro that offers courses in biomedical technologies and specialized health sciences in addition to traditional academic classes.  

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

