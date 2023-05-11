GREENSBORO — Marcus Gause is set to take over as principal of Dudley High School in Greensboro this summer.

Gause is currently the principal at Andrews High School in High Point.

Dudley High School's principal, Lisé Timmons McLaughlin has been on leave since April 17, with Shelia Gorham serving as interim principal.

McLaughlin is expected to continue with Guilford County Schools, according to a district spokeswoman, but it's not clear yet in what role.

Gause is known — among other things — for singing to Andrews seniors at their graduation and for partnering with Page principal Erik Naglee on a series of podcast episodes discussing race issues. He had previously served as an assistant principal at Dudley.

Darrell Baker, one of Gause's assistant principals at Andrews, will take over as principal of Andrews High.

Meanwhile, Johncarlos Miller, principal at Weaver Academy in Greensboro, is set to become the district's senior executive director of student assignment. Miller has been at Weaver Academy since 2018 and from 2010 to 2017. He also served as principal at Grimsley High and Northeast Middle.

Weaver Academy Assistant Principal Whitney Sluder will be the school's new principal. Prior to becoming an assistant principal, Sluder worked at worked at Weaver as a dance teacher and a curriculum facilitator.

The new principals start July 1.