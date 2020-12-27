Dyslexic advocacy group forces N.C. changes. Schools ordered to do more to help kids.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the Wake County school system have been ordered to make changes that advocates hope will improve services for children with dyslexia.

DPI has found several districts, including Wake and Bladen counties and the agency itself, not to be in compliance with federal requirements for identifying children eligible for special-education services. DPI is requiring changes designed to reduce the roadblocks that may have kept some children from getting the help they need.

The changes come after Literacy Moms N.C. filed 18 complaints against the state and individual school systems accusing them of not being in compliance with the Child Find provisions in the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

"We're doing the state's job," Virginia Sharpless, co-founder of Literacy Moms N.C., said in an interview. "We're the ones who are monitoring the (school districts) and reviewing the PowerPoints and presentations.

"We're forcing them to do their job. If they don't do their job, we're documenting that as well."

Identifying students with dyslexia