Education secretary, first lady to visit Greensboro on Monday

GREENSBORO — First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona plan to visit here Monday as part of a tour showcasing, "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive."

Cardona's road tour will start in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, then head to Greensboro, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education. In Greensboro, Cardona is planning two afternoon events, with times to be announced on Sunday.

The first event will focus on recruitment and preparation of qualified teachers and will feature the first lady as a special guest. The second event will highlight "High School to Career Pathways," according to the news release, which does not specify locations for the events.

The tour also includes stops in communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.