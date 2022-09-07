 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Education secretary, first lady to visit Greensboro on Monday

  • 0
Biden

First lady Jill Biden (center) and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (left) listen as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh (right) speaks during a White House Domestic Policy Council meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 31.

 SUSAN WALSH, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — First lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona plan to visit here Monday as part of a tour showcasing, "the many ways school communities are helping students recover and thrive." 

Cardona's road tour will start in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday morning, then head to Greensboro, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education. In Greensboro, Cardona is planning two afternoon events, with times to be announced on Sunday.  

The first event will focus on recruitment and preparation of qualified teachers and will feature the first lady as a special guest. The second event will highlight "High School to Career Pathways," according to the news release, which does not specify locations for the events. 

The tour also includes stops in communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

UN pleads for aid for Somalia, on the brink of famine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert