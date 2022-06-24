Educators anticipate how Roe v. Wade will soon impact class discussions on college campuses in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Local colleges are expecting the discussion about the reversal of Roe v. Wade to soon continue in classrooms.

Jeannette Wade, an associate professor of sociology at N.C. A&T, teaches a class on social aspects of human sexuality. She shared her thoughts in an email with the News & Record about how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision will impact class discussion:

"As a sociologist, my focus is on societal norms and how they impact what is deemed normal and/or deviant in the realm of sex and sexuality. Abortion access has been a point of contention in the US for decades," she said. "We do not have a clear sense of 'normative' or 'deviant' when it comes to this medical procedure as seen in the ongoing anti-abortion/pro-choice debates.

"In my next class, we will focus on the social implications of limiting access to safe and regulated procedures," she said. "As with most policy changes in our country, Black and brown communities and low- and no-income Americans will likely be hit the hardest. Although these communities do not seek abortions at greater rates, having limited resources means limited autonomy to travel to find safe, regulated facilities. So, they will be more likely to carry their babies to term."

Wade said she expects further discussion into many other aspects, such as:

• Sociodemographic shifts and trends in adoption; Will this influx of babies be adopted or linger in foster care?

• Sociodemographic shifts and trends in social service utilization.

• Prenatal care … will this cohort of women receive proper care? How will their mental health impact their pregnancy and ability to care for their children?

• Strategies used by individuals who can seek care out of state.

• Implications for birth control broadly.

• Implications for school and health care-sponsored sex education.

Also at N.C. A&T, programs such as the School of Nursing will need to address some of the changes graduates will now face.

"Many times nurses are the first point of contact with patients that are seeking information about reproductive health and health care options," Amelia D. Davis, the school's interim director of nursing, said Friday.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, she said nurses will face barriers regarding what education they can provide to patients because of fear of legal ramifications.

"Additionally, nurses who specialize in reproductive health may find themselves without jobs or at least a reduction in their scope of practice," Davis said, noting it may also influence where they choose to reside.

Lisa Levenstein, director of UNCG's Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, said the program "offers incredibly valuable and rare opportunities for students to learn and think about monumental decisions about gender such as today's Supreme Court decision."

Levenstein, who teaches courses on U.S. women's history and reproductive politics, said she finds that students are clamoring to learn about the history of abortion and contraception, as well as the social movements that have sought to restrict and promote women's bodily integrity.

"They are fascinated to learn that abortion and contraception have been features of women's lives throughout human history," she said. "They learn that making abortion illegal doesn't make it go away. History shows that legal restrictions drive abortion underground and make it harder for women to end their pregnancies safely but don't stop them from attempting to do so."

In the 1960s, some of the leading advocates for legalizing abortions were physicians because they saw the harms inflicted by unsafe illegal abortions, Levenstein said. In some cities, she said hospitals devoted entire wards to care for women suffering from botched abortions.

"My students often assume that all churches were anti-abortion and are surprised to learn about the history of underground abortion referral networks organized by priests, who wanted to help the many women who approached them seeking assistance in ending their pregnancies," Levenstein said.

"To help understand the political struggles that are raging today, we explore the history of the conservative anti-abortion movement, which has been incredibly successful in convincing politicians to outlaw abortion at the state level," she said. "We also learn about the movement for reproductive justice, conceived of and led by US women of color, which affirms that all people have the right to choose to have children, to not have children, and to parent the children they have in healthy environments."

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.