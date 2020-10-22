Elon and Wake Forest announce new campus restrictions after rise in COVID-19 cases

Elon and Wake Forest universities announced new campus restrictions Thursday after a rise in COVID-19 cases on both campuses.

Starting Friday, Elon will put in place what it calls a "social hiatus": dining services will be take-out only, all visitors are banned from campus residence halls, and intramurals and club sports are canceled.

In an announcement Thursday, Elon said it expects to raise its campus status to Level 3-High Alert "in the coming days."

Elon has reported 41 new cases, all among students, between Monday and Wednesday, according to its online COVID-19 dashboard. The university estimates it has 69 active cases among its students and that 219 students are in isolation or quarantine both on and off campus.

The university also said Thursday that the Alamance County Health Department has found a cluster (five or more related cases) in an Elon fraternity and that it expects to record more COVID-19 cases campuswide over the next several days.