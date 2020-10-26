Elon raises campus alert status after even more COVID-19 cases show up

On Friday, Elon raised its status to Level 3-High Alert, the second-highest of four campus alert levels. Elon on Saturday announced additional restrictions, including the suspension of all fraternity and sorority activities and a limit of five people at all informal social gatherings both on and off campus.

The university said Saturday that it planned to test up 3,000 students this week for COVID-19. Dorms and student groups that have seen cases will be tested first.

Elon also said in-person classes will continue because it has seen no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in the classroom.

Elon has recorded 466 COVID-19 cases among students and employees since late May. All but 18 cases have been among students.

Wake Forest University announced similar campus restrictions and raised its campus alert level Thursday after a rise in cases on its campus in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest reported 130 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Thursday but just 19 over the next three days.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.