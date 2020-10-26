Elon raises campus alert status after even more COVID-19 cases show up

ELON — Elon University is operating under high alert status as COVID-19 continued to spread through campus over the weekend.
The private Alamance County university on Thursday imposed several campuswide restrictions to slow the spread of the disease and predicted that its campus would see more coronavirus cases over the weekend.
Elon on Saturday reported 61 new cases, all among students. That's the largest one-day number of cases at Elon since the pandemic began. Between Friday and Sunday, Elon recorded 137 new campus cases, according to its online dashboard, and 409 students are in isolation or quarantine because they're ill or have come into close contact with someone who is sick.
Elon said most of the new cases are related to the eight clusters (five or more related cases) — including one connected to an event at an off-campus bar in Elon — reported over the past week in residence halls and Greek life organizations.
On Friday, Elon raised its status to Level 3-High Alert, the second-highest of four campus alert levels. Elon on Saturday announced additional restrictions, including the suspension of all fraternity and sorority activities and a limit of five people at all informal social gatherings both on and off campus.
The university said Saturday that it planned to test up 3,000 students this week for COVID-19. Dorms and student groups that have seen cases will be tested first.
Elon also said in-person classes will continue because it has seen no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in the classroom.
Elon has recorded 466 COVID-19 cases among students and employees since late May. All but 18 cases have been among students.
Wake Forest University announced similar campus restrictions and raised its campus alert level Thursday after a rise in cases on its campus in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest reported 130 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Thursday but just 19 over the next three days.
