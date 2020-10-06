Elon University drops its on-campus COVID-19 alert level

"Experience shows us that the number of COVID-19 cases may surge and dissipate at times, emphasizing the importance of keeping our guard up," the university wrote on its website. "Our personal behavior is critical and that means being vigilant about wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands. Key to our success is to strictly limit the size of your social bubble — removing your mask and relaxing your behaviors only at home with your roommate or family members.

"If we continue these practices, even as our Alert Level is reduced, we can guard against another surge on campus."

Elon's COVID-19 dashboard, updated Monday afternoon, shows just 21 new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees in the past seven days. The number of students in quarantine and isolation has come down quickly, too — from 228 on Wednesday to 113 as of Monday.

Elon has recorded 225 cumulative cases, nearly all in students, since Aug 14. The university estimates it currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees.

